Gross Catholic High School senior Mackenna Sidzyik has relied on her faith during unknown times.
Since schools have been canceled through May 31 due to the coronavirus pandemic, as announced by Gov. Pete Ricketts April 1, senior high school students are dealing with their final year in high school being changed drastically.
Though Gross has become an all-online school for the remainder of the year, Sidzyik said it’s been difficult adjusting.
“I think it’s taken an emotional toll on everyone,” she said. “Coping is the most difficult, especially when we can’t meet with friends to talk about it.”
Sidzyik is part of many activities at Gross, including basketball, softball and National Honors Society.
Though her sports seasons weren’t compromised, Sidzyik said it’s still difficult coping with the new normal.
Two of the most important events for seniors, prom and graduation, is something Sidzyik said will be hard to miss.
“A lot of people are saying it’s going to be made up, but it’s just a hard pill to swallow,” she said. “My class will have to break all traditions, and it’s overwhelming to take in. It’s sad we’re not going to be able to celebrate.”
Other things Sidzyik misses the most is seeing her friends and the family atmosphere at Gross.
“Gross is a home away from home,” she said.
Though online classes have been easy for Sidzyik, she said it’s been difficult transitioning so quickly.
“It’s hard to stay in touch and not feeling annoying asking teachers questions through email, so it’s definitely an adjustment,” she said. “The timing has been stressful to manage.”
Through all of the unknown, Sidzyik, who will either attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln or Morningside College in Sioux City, Iowa, said she relies on her faith for everything.
“We need to move forward, and as long as we stick together, it’ll pass,” she said. “It’s important to say true to my faith during this.”