Since the coronavirus outbreak caused school cancellations for the rest of the year, many institutions have resorted to online learning.
At Gross Catholic High School, a year’s worth of online programs have come in handy for the sudden change in atmosphere.
About a year ago, the school implemented a trial run of Google Classrooms in case teachers would ever need to utilize it.
On Google Classrooms, Gross’ teachers list class assignments, any syllabus material, course outlines and more.
“We kind of already had a foundation set,” said Principal Paulette Neuhalfen. “We are totally online using Google Classroom, Google Meets and Zoom.
“The extent of using Google Classroom last year varied — some teachers were using it for the bare minimum that I required them to do, and some used it for everything.”
A previously eight-period school day now ends at 1 p.m. for students.
Neuhalfen said communication has become paramount during this time.
“It’s new for our students and teachers not to have that instant communication in the classroom,” she said.
“None of us really got into this to be virtual educators. But we at Gross seem to be making the transition pretty well.”
Neuhalfen also sends out weekly videos to the students and staff so everybody remains on the same page. Attendance is also taken every day to make sure students are still engaged.
“We’ve tried to be creative in how we’re reaching out to the kids,” Neuhalfen said.
Among online learning, Neuhalfen said the school is still participating in fun activities such as online spirit week last week and the annual field day event Wednesday online.
“Even though we’re not in the building, we’re still a school community,” she said.
Though there have been some hiccups along the way, Neuhalfen said online learning has been going smoothly the longer students and staff are relying on it.
“There’s a quote we use here as a Marianist high school: ‘Adaptation and change,’” she said. “As a second-year principal, it’s really nice to have a staff that’s flexible.”