The following is a list of grocery stores in the Papillion/La Vista area that offer reserved shopping hours for senior citizens and those in high risk of contracting the coronavirus:
Walmart Neighborhood Market, 9460 Giles Road: Ages 60 and up, Tuesdays from 6 to 7 a.m.
Fareway, 1325 Jersey St.: age 65 and up, expecting mothers and high risk from 8 to 9 a.m. every day.
Hy-Vee Shadow Lake, 11650 S. 73rd St.: age 65 and up, immune compromised and expecting mothers from 7 to 8 a.m. every day.
Family Fare Supermarket, 1230 N. Washington St.: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 to 9 a.m. for age 60 and up, new and expecting mothers and immune compromised.
Walmart Supercenter, 8525 S. 71st Plaza: Tuesdays from 6 to 7 a.m. for ages 60 and up.
Target, 718 N. Washington St.: Wednesdays from 7 to 8 a.m. for elderly, expecting mothers and immune compromised.
Costco, 12515 Portside Pkwy: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 to 9 a.m. for senior citizens, disabled and expecting mothers.
Hy-Vee, 9707 Q St.: Everyday from 7 to 8 a.m. for age 60 and up, expecting mothers and immune compromised.