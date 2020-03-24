La Vista Mayor Doug Kindig tried to run the March 17 City Council meeting the same way he would any other meeting even though the circumstances were far outside the norm.
The city held the meeting over conference call because of rapidly changing social distancing recommendations as fears of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 became a reality. Council members were divided into different rooms in City Hall and voted by roll call.
Kindig asked for public input on all the agenda items as if the meeting was in council chambers with a full audience. Audio of the meeting, which was open to the public, was difficult to hear at times.
“It’s pretty strange when you’re used to doing something one way, and that’s kind of the times we’re living in right now,” Kindig said.
Such is life governing a city when public gatherings above 10 people are banned, restaurant dining rooms are closed and municipal buildings are closed to the public.
Local government officials faced a dizzying escalation of decisions beginning around March 11. Over the next few days, the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, College World Series, concerts and most local events were canceled. It was during that stretch the dominoes fell on local governments, which decided to close facilities like their community centers and libraries and cancel or delay programming.
“I’d be lying to you if I said that it hasn’t been stressful,” Kindig said. “But because we seem to be well-organized it has not been nearly as stressful.”
As of Monday afternoon there were four confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Sarpy County.
In the midst of a rapidly changing situation, mayors and other officials in Sarpy County, the county itself, school districts and health department officials started calling each other to get up to date information and share concerns. They also tried to create a unified message and response to prevent government distrust.
“Some will say don’t overreact and some will say shut everything down immediately, so a lot of competing interests,” Papillion Mayor David Black said. “In a number of ways, all of the competing interests in some cases can be right, but they conflict with each other and so there’s really no good answer. And so at times like this what you’re just looking for is leadership.
“If in chaos there is a calm voice, calm reason, sharing factual information, anything that can be done to remove the chaos builds trust and a little bit of normalcy.”
Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike said, “You have to let them know the world is not coming to an end. But we do have to be careful.”
The number one goal, mayors agreed, is to stop the spread of the coronavirus. That meant difficult decisions were made, like canceling a grand opening for the new Papillion Landing or closing the library to the public.
“I know it’s a good program, I know it’s going to hurt people to stop the program, but the number one goal is to stop the spread,” Black said. “That trumped it — make the decision, shut the program down.”
The Sarpy/Cass Health Department was involved in those discussions, and Director Sarah Schram said there was not a lot of convincing that needed to be done once the data was out there about effective strategies to prevent the spread of illness.
“It wasn’t really a practice of should we or shouldn’t we, it’s more of, ‘How do we do this in a way that makes the most sense and logistically works for all of those involved?’” she said.
In Bellevue, department heads have been meeting daily for updates with Mark Elbert, the city’s emergency operations manager and community development director, Hike said.
Papillion and La Vista established emergency management teams of department heads and other staff that meet daily. The cities also decided what were essential functions that had to be maintained.
La Vista’s daily senior citizen lunch program is essential, Kindig said. Through the city’s partnership with Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging, lunches are placed in the foyer of the La Vista Community Center, which is closed to the public, and seniors can come pick them up if they are able and then go home.
The coronavirus demands a lot of the city’s time, and that has presented challenges to the city, Kindig said, because it can be difficult to keep smaller issues from entering higher order decisions.
Fortunately, technology allows residents to access many city services in both Papillion and La Vista online, and Kindig said department heads have the authority to make smaller decisions related to their own staff.
“I’m going to let my public works director decide if when we have to start mowing there might be a higher need for that employee,” he said. “That’s not a decision this executive team is not going to make.”
Most events are canceled or delayed for the time being, including celebrations like those related to Papillion’s 150th anniversary celebration. Plans for annual celebrations like Papillion Days and RiverFest in Bellevue are also up in the air.
“We’re not going to jeopardize the public health over having an event,” Black said.
“We’re going to come out of this strong and we’re going to see the community rallied and that’ll be a great legacy for Papillion 150.”
Mayors acknowledged it was a difficult time, especially for small businesses. They encouraged the community to support local businesses if they could and urged adoption of practices to stop the spread.
“This is a very serious time and we strongly encourage them to follow the recommendations that have been out there and to limit exposure, and we know that it’s hard,” Kindig said.
Hike said Bellevue also has to monitor other potential crises, like flooding.
“We are in March and we’ve got a new catastrophe upon us, and we are still coming into flood season and tornado season,” he said. “Knock on wood we don’t have any of these things on top of it. But, if it does, you move forward.”
— Sam Pimper contributed to this report.