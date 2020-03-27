Goodwill Omaha is asking the community not to drop off donations at its locations until it reopens the stores.
The organization closed its donation centers and stores due to the coronavirus. In a press release today it noted donors have dumped items outside the stores and the piles pose a safety risk. The organization said it will be fully staffed and ready for high volumes of donations once it is able to reopen stores.
Sarpy County locations are at 2303 Towne Centre Drive in Bellevue, 704 Gold Coast Drive in Papillion, 8507 Giles Road in Papillion and 11722 Standing Stone Drive in Gretna.