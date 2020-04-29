Like other organizations around the world, Girl Scout troops have adapted their programming to ensure the safety of those involved.
Shannon Peterson, Nebraska Girl Scouts communications specialist, said the organization has worked to provide Scouts with online programming so they can still earn patches and advance.
“We created some special patch programs that girls can do while they’re at home during this pandemic,” Peterson said.
One of those patches is the “Home Sweet Home Challenge.”
“It has all kinds of activities where they can just go outside and watch a sunset or learn about constellations and you do 10 activities in this challenge and then they can earn this little fun patch,” Peterson said.
The organization also engages Scouts by offering virtual programming known as Girl Scouts from Home.
The pre-recorded classes can be found on the organization’s Facebook page at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. every weekday.
Classes consist of singalongs, horse lessons, virtual camp outs, yoga lessons and coding workshops.
Girls can also watch archery and tomahawk demonstrations online, as well.
Tara Ruppert, co-leader of Papillion Troop 42466, said her main concern is making sure troop members are OK.
“Instead of having a big agenda, it’s been more checking in with each other and seeing how everybody is doing,” Ruppert said.
While the girls are still looking on earning badges at home, Ruppert said it has not been a priority,
“The meetings have been very unstructured,” she said. “Our focus has shifted more from ‘let’s knock out a bunch of awards and badges’ to ‘let’s make sure we are all OK and connect with each other.’”
The troop, made up of five middle schoolers from La Vista Middle School, used to meet every other Sunday, but the girls requested meeting once a week via Zoom.
“Our girls are in middle school and the entire focus of a middle schooler is the social aspect and friends and all that. They have had such big disruptions in that and that’s the big reason we decided to go to weekly meetings rather than every other week,” she said.
Ruppert said she feels lucky to have Brenda Carrico and Carrie Juracek as co-leaders, especially such a stressful time.
“I am fortunate to have two amazing co-leaders because we are able to bounce things off of each other and if I’m not able to sit through a whole meeting because of work stuff, I know that my other co-leaders will be there,” she said.
Now, Ruppert said her daughter, Rachel Ruppert, and her fellow troop members Caroline Carrico, Deepa Pollali, Olivia Juracek and Morgan Hunt really cherish their weekly meetings.
“It was really nice to see how excited the girls were to see each other and interact with each other and return to a little bit of normalcy when they had such a big eruption,” she said.
“They just miss each other and they want that time together.”