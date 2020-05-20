Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska has made six additions to its board, one of whom is Papillion’s Melissa Woitalewicz.
Woitalewicz, one of the organization’s newest board members, has been involved with Girl Scouts since first grade when she joined Brownies.
“I feel at home around the Girl Scout organization,” Woitalewicz said. “I’ll be giving back to something that I enjoyed as a child.”
Throughout her life, Woitalewicz, who is a workers’ compensation claims manager for Kiewit Corporation, has served as an outreach troop leader for Girl Scouts and has been heavily involved in the Girl Scout Alumnae Association.
In her role as a board member, Woitalewicz said she hopes to uphold the integrity of the organization.
“I want to make sure the framework of Girl Scouts is supported so that all young girls in their formative years have a chance to be exposed to understanding that there is opportunity for them to grow into leaders, whether that be a leader as a homemaker for a family or leading the board room meeting,” she said.