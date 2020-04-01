When the coronavirus rapidly spread across the United States, Maria Reiter, leader of Bellevue Girl Scout Troop 45483, wanted to teach her girls how to remain calm during a crisis while striving to be leaders in the community.
Girls in the troop are making mask covers, writing letters to senior living residents and healthcare professionals and sending cookies to stagnant deployed troops.
Reiter said these are ways to keep the Girl Scouts engaged in their community during quarantine and give them a purposeful way to fill their time.
“It’s nice to be able to do something that gives them meaning and a way for them to feel like they’re helping the community,” Reiter said.
Caitlyn Talkington, a 17-year-old Scout ambassador from Papillion, has been helping make masks. She decided to get involved after learning about the current unsafe work environment for the healthcare industry.
“A lot of the healthcare professionals are going in with bandannas around their faces, or not even bandannas but just going in barefaced,” Talkington said. “They’re going to get sick, which isn’t going to help us cure this and get rid of it.”
Working alongside family members, she’s made strings for the masks that she’ll pass on to other Girl Scouts sewing them, like Lilyth Groff, a 7-year-old Daisy from Bellevue.
Lilyth said she cuts out fabric, irons it then sews the two layers together. She loves picking out which fabric to use. Two of her favorites are one designed with unicorns and rainbows, and the other with heart rainbows.
The masks are a lot of work to make, she said, but she has fun doing it.
“I wanted to make masks to help people not pass away,” Lilyth said.
Lilyth has also written letters to Hillcrest Health Services residents as part of the Hillcrest Pen Pal Program. In her letter, she told residents who she is and that she hopes they have a good day.
Hillcrest created this program a few weeks ago as a way for residents to not feel as alone while visitors aren’t allowed. Reiter said she found it important to have Girl Scouts make the elderly still feel like they have a place in the Sarpy County community.
“That’s the biggest thing is to stay connected when everyone feels so isolated,” Reiter said.
The girls are also writing letters to troop parents who work in health care to thank them for the work.
“We’re trying to be a source of encouragement and support for those out there on the frontline,” Reiter said.
The last way this troop is serving the community while quarantined is sending care boxes of cookies and letters to deployed troops.
They do this annually, Reiter said, but they’ve really focused on it this year since members are stuck in place because the Department of Defense issued a “stop movement.”
Through all these efforts, Reiter said she hopes the girls take away that they truly can make a difference in their community.
Talkington said she’s learned that even though the world was unprepared, if everyone steps up and does their part, the world will get through this.
“The only way to get rid of this so we can go back to living normal lives is if everyone helps,” Talkington said.