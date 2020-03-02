Money is tight, said Ron Hernandez, founder of Moving Veterans Forward, with him battling cancer and his wife Kim in rehab from a recent fall.
Longtime friend Stephanie Sallese, who is also the MVF vice president, wanted to help. She’s hosting a fundraiser bingo night Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Karen's Fireside Event Venue, 841 Tara Plaza, Papillion.
Sallese said the Hernandez’s have done so much for the community, especially through Moving Veterans Forward.
The nonprofit allows veterans in poverty to pick out furniture, clothing and household items, then volunteers help move it into their home. It’s helped over 1,500 local veterans.
“They have just done so much, not only for Papillion and Bellevue, but for all of Omaha,” Sallese said. “I just think it’s our turn to give back.”
Originally the fundraiser was going to benefit the nonprofit, but after realizing the Hernandez’s GoFundMe, which she created, was under halfway to her goal, Sallese changed plans. Ron said she did it all without asking him for permission, because she knew he’d been reluctant.
Hernandez said it’s difficult to set aside his pride.
“It's hard for me to accept the help,” he said. “I would rather help somebody. It's easier to say, ‘You're welcome,’ than ‘Please.’”
The veteran was diagnosed when going to the doctor for a baseball injury.
“It was a blessing in disguise,” he said.
When his blood work came back abnormal, the doctor ran some tests and discovered he had the beginning stages of multiple myeloma, when plasma cells become cancerous. He said this type of cancer often goes unnoticed because the symptoms are written off as arthritis.
Luckily, he said, they caught it early.
Running MVF while undergoing treatment has been challenging. Since he’s in a lot of pain and drained from energy, he’s no longer able to help with moving furniture, but still does whatever he can for the organization and volunteers have stepped up to help.
Kim fell while letting their dogs outside, breaking an arm in three spots, as well as one of her legs.
Kim is now in rehab at Hillcrest Health and Rehab in Bellevue. Ron said she’ll hopefully be able to return home later this week.
She was already walking with canes from previous hip surgeries, but will now be in a wheelchair for the time being. Watching her make so much progress in the last few years from her surgeries then get set so far back, Ron said, has been the hardest part of it all.
Ron was a U.S. Army Scout and deployed eight times, but retired from the National Guard. Since he technically retired as a federal employee, he has civilian insurance and has to co-pays and deductibles.
From this event, Sallese is hoping to raise $2,000, as well as drive some momentum to their GoFundMe, bit.ly/2T0uwwk.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children. That includes the appetizer buffet, six games of bingo, one raffle ticket and, for adults, one Omaha Smart Card. All the proceeds will go to the Hernandez family.
That money will help with medical expenses, as well as help make their home accessible to Kim by purchasing a ramp and walk-in bathtub, estimated to cost between about $14,000.
Ron said he will be happy no matter how much money they raise and is grateful for every donation.
“People taking money out of their own pocket to help me and Kim personally, it means a lot,” Ron said. “They're making sacrifices with their family to help mine out.”