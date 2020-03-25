In a dark time, a Papillion resident is doing her part to lift her community’s spirit.
Last week, Angie Stock found a box of her old books, but instead of stowing them away in her garage, she decided to share them with others.
“When I found the books, I thought it was a good opportunity to share this with the community and give them something to do as well,” Stock said.
On March 16, Stock put up a Free Little Library on her porch and encourages the community to utilize the new addition.
“This was my way of keeping the sense of community. We are all just trying to support each other and get through this,” she said.
Visitors are welcome to take books and are encouraged to donate others if they can, Stock said.
The library, located at 301 Fillmore St., primarily has books aimed at pre-teens since they were books she used to read as a young teen, Stock said.
Books such as “The Baby-Sitter’s Club,” by Ann M. Martin and “Sweet Valley High,” by Francine Pascal and Kate William are some of the throw-back books the line the shelve.
Since it went up, the Free Little Library has gotten a lot of traffic, Stock said, so there is a bigger variety.
“It makes me feel good to know my books are being loved and shared and that they might be brightening someone else’s day,” Stock said.
Since the COVID-19 outbreak, Stock said she and her family have been trying to stay entertained at home.
“We’ve just been trying to find different ways to entertain ourselves and we’ve been doing a lot of reading here,” Stock said.
Since people are stuck at home, Stock said she hopes they can get lost in a good book.
“I can always disappear into a good book and escape reality, so I figured why not share a little positivity with others and give them that chance as well,” she said.
So far, Stock has received a lot of positive feedback on social media. She enjoys knowing that people her age are sharing books they loved with their children.
“This was my way of keeping the sense of community,” Stock said. “We are all just trying to support each other and get through this.”