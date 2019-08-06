Fred Uhe, director of tourism for Sarpy County, has been appointed to the District 5 seat on the 11-member governing board of Metropolitan Community College.
It is Uhe’s second appointment to the board, having previously served there by appointment from 2005-06. Uhe, 67, said he is likely to file for election to the seat next year, largely because he is eager to see plans for a Sarpy County campus become reality.
“I strongly believe in Metro College,” he said. “It plays an extremely important role in the Omaha area.”
Uhe replaces Michelle Nekuda, who resigned the seat after moving out of District 5, which includes almost all of Sarpy County. Nekuda was elected to the board in 2012 and again in 2016.