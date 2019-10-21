A former Papillion firefighter was sentenced Monday to probation after pleading no contest to domestic assault and three counts of negligent child abuse.
Chase M. Carson, 33, had been charged with making terroristic threats and use of a deadly weapon, both felonies, plus intentional child abuse and negligent child abuse. The charges were amended in a plea agreement.
A Sarpy County District Court judge sentenced Carson to two years' probation for domestic assault. He also was ordered to serve two years on probation for the three counts of negligent child abuse, with the sentences to be served one after the other.
Carson no longer is employed by the Papillion Fire Department, according to a spokesman for the City of Papillion. The fire apparatus engineer resigned after eight years with the department.
Carson's wife, Ciara Carson, has filed for divorce and has custody of their three children. According to her protection order request, the couple were arguing in their La Vista home on the night of Oct. 6, 2018.
She said Chase followed her downstairs shouting, "I'm going to (expletive) kill you." The threats were made in front of the couple's children, she said.
"He then went to the knife block on the counter and grabbed the two biggest knives and cornered me in the living room and held them both to my chest," she wrote. "Our three children were in the same room and unfortunately witnessed it."