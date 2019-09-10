The first human infection of West Nile Virus in Sarpy County in 2019 has been confirmed, according to a release from the Sarpy/Cass Health Department.
Specifics about the person were not included in the release, but it did say the person is under 40 years old and was not hospitalized.
The release said the department typically sees an average of four cases of West Nile Virus per year, but investigated 42 in 2018. It noted that most people who are infected do not develop symptoms, which include headache, fever and muscle weakness.
The health department included the following tips to protect against mosquitoes:
• Limit outdoor activity during dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.
• Reduce the amount of exposed skin by wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants and cover infant strollers, cribs, and baby carriers with nets.
• Cover exposed skin with an EPA-approved insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus.
• Install or repair screens on windows and doors. Use air conditioning if you have it.
• Empty standing water from items outside your home such as flowerpots, buckets and kiddie pools.
For more information go to sarpycasshealthdepartment.org.