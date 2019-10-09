The discussion of fireworks regulations in La Vista has yet to be extinguished.
City Council members agreed to open discussions once again on potential changes regarding La Vista’s current fireworks ordinance. It will be a topic of discussion at the Tuesday meeting.
During the Sept. 17 City Council meeting, the Council conducted a public hearing on a potential change to the current ordinance and also brought forth two separate proposed ordinances. Both ended in a 4-4 deadlock with Mayor Doug Kindig neglecting to break the tie, citing a conflict of interest.
La Vista’s current ordinance allows for 10 days of both sale and discharge for fireworks. The first proposed ordinance would have kept the same days of sale, but reduced discharge days to seven, along with limiting hours of discharge.
Another proposed ordinance would have reduced both days of sale and discharge to seven, along with altering hours.