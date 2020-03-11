The final list of candidates at the city and county levels heading into this year’s primary and general elections has been released by Sarpy County Election Commissioner Michelle Andahl’s office.
Incumbents were required to file for re-election by Feb. 18, and non-incumbents March 2.
Sarpy County has no contested races leading up to the May 12 primaries. Public Defender Tom Strigenz (R), District 1 Commissioner Don Kelly (R), District 3 Commissioner Angi Burmeister (R) and District 4 Commissioner Gary Mixan (R) are all running unopposed. Burmeister was appointed to the District 3 seat in 2019 to finish now-County Treasurer Brian Zuger’s term.
Papillion City Council has one contested race. Ward 3 Councilwoman Lu Ann Kluch, who in 2016 ran uncontested, faces Kyle Salkeld. Both candidates will appear on November’s general election ballot.
Council members James Glover (Ward 1), Jason Gaines (Ward 2) and Bob Stubbe (Ward 4) are all running uncontested. Glover in 2016 ran uncontested, Gaines defeated Christopher McMeekin (63% of vote) and Stubbe beat Alexander Samuel A. George (79.3% of vote).
La Vista City Council has contested races in two wards. Ward 2 Incumbent Ronald Sheehan, who ran unopposed in 2016, is facing Nicolas Crawford. In Ward 4, Jim Frederick, who ran uncontested last general election, faces John Pluta and Kevin Wetuski. Ward 3 Councilwoman Deb Hale is running unopposed.
La Vista Mayor Douglas Kindig faces competition from Klaus Lindner. Kindig in 2016 defeated Zach Boiko in the general election, garnering about 82% of the vote.
Springfield City Council has no contested races. Filed for their existing positions are Councilmen Roy Swenson and Daniel Craney.
The Papillion La Vista Community Schools Board of Education race features four filings: incumbents Valerie L. Fisher and Bret M. Brasfield, as well as Skip Bailey and Marcus Madler.
Springfield Platteview Community Schools Board of Education has three filings: Steven Stehlik, Brian Wicham and Brenda Guenther.
Both school board races will be featured on the general election ballot.
At the state level, District 3 Sen. Carol Blood, of Bellevue, is seeking re-election against Bellevue resident Rick Holdcroft. In District 45, former Bellevue Mayor Rita Sanders is squaring off with Bellevue’s Susan Hester. Current District 45 Sen. Sue Crawford is unable to run again after reaching term limits. District 49 Sen. Andrew LaGrone, of Gretna, is running against Omaha’s Jen Day.
These state races will be voted on during the primary election, with a final winner being determined during November’s general election.