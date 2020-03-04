The Federal Emergency Management Agency is updating flood insurance rate maps in the Papillion Creek Watershed, and property owners near the Papillion Creek and its tributaries may be impacted.
Maps will be based on a study that began in 2008 and includes analysis of rainfall data, hydrology and updates on land use and construction along the watershed.
The watershed includes Big Papillion Creek, Little Papillion Creek, West Papillion Creek and all tributaries.
Preliminary flood insurance rate maps are planned to be released in February 2021, according to FEMA. That will be when property owners will know if their property will be impacted by any shifts in flood zones.
After the flood insurance maps are released, FEMA and the Papio NRD will hold community meetings to help familiarize people with the changes and answer questions, said Amanda Grint, a water resource engineer with the Papio-Missouri Natural Resources District, which is helping FEMA manage the study and providing data.
Insurance rates for properties won’t be affected until early 2022, Grint said, to allow for those community meetings and for appeals and protests.
After the flood insurance maps are released online, FEMA and the Papio NRD will hold community meetings to help familiarize people with the changes and answer questions, Grint said.
Insurance rates for properties won’t be affected until January 2022, Grint said, to allow for those community meetings and for appeals and protests.
Generally speaking, flood zones on the West Papillion Creek were last updated in 2010 while those along the Big Papillion Creek and Little Papillion Creek in 2005.
La Vista and Papillion generally have maps that were last updated in 2010 while Bellevue east of Highway 75, southern and eastern Sarpy County along the Platte River, and Ralston have maps from 2005.