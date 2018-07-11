The story of little orphan Annie is a tale about an 11-year old girl in search of her parents.
For 11-year-old Sophie Anderson, she doesn’t have to look far to find her father.
Anderson, who will be a sixth-grader at Prairie Queen Elementary, and her father, Tim, are starring in the Ralston Community Theatre’s production of “Annie” this month.
Todd Uhrmacher, who has directed about 25 plays during his tenure with the RCT, said this is the first time he’s ever had a father/daughter combination working in the same production. He said it was good fortune it worked out that way.
“We held separate auditions for the children and adult performers,” he said. “After we completed the children’s auditions, we knew we were going to pick Sophie. Then Tim shows up on the final night of adult auditions and there was no question he was going to be our Daddy Warbucks.
“At first, we didn’t think anything of them having the same last name because Anderson is such a common name. But we were over the moon when we found out they were father and daughter. We didn’t select them because they were father and daughter. They were the two best people for the parts.”
Tim said performing in “Annie” was a package deal for the duo.
“It was one of those deals where I said I would audition if she did,” he said. “It’s the first play she’s done outside of school and it’s the first one I’ve done in about 10 years.”
He said it is the first time he has performed with his daughter and the experience has been one he won’t soon forget.
“It’s been cool to experience this with her,” he said. “It’s about two hours each night we practice together and I’ve been enjoying that experience. Sometimes, you have to take off the performing hat and put on the dad hat.”
Uhrmacher said the on-set chemistry between the pair has been off the charts.
“They are great together and are real pros,” he said. “Sophie is one of those kids that’s 11 going on 30, so she’s very mature. Really, it’s been amazing to see the overall chemistry with our cast. That doesn’t always happen.”
In his 20 years of directing plays for the RCT, Uhrmacher said this has been one of his most rewarding because of the family dynamics at work.
“It’s been fun to watch,” he said. “You can tell they are creating a memory that will last a lifetime.”
Music has strong roots in the Anderson family. Tim’s mother was a music teacher and he met his wife, Holly, through performing together. All three of their children are actively involved in music.
“Music runs deep in our family,” he said.
“It’s a special talent we’ve all been able to share.”
Remaining performances will be held at the Ralston Performing Arts Centre at Ralston High School, 8969 Park Drive. Shows begin at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday along with July 20 and 21. There will also be 2 p.m. showings on Sunday and July 22.
Tickets are available by calling the RCT box office at 402-898-3545 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Adults are $20 and students and senior citizens are $18. Tickets may also be purchased online at ralstonscommunitytheatre.com.