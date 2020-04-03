The Muzney family has a new member that will help keep them company during this time of quarantine.
The family adopted Molly, a 13-week-ago schnauzer mix, from Town and Country Humane Society in Papillion about two weeks ago. They love schnauzers, Katherine Muzney said, but they’re hard to find.
“When she popped up we snagged her,” Muzney said. “We didn’t necessarily need a fourth dog, but she needed us so we needed her.”
Due to the coronavirus outbreak, they had to schedule an appointment to meet Molly. The shelter is following social distancing guidelines, so it's limiting how many people can come at one time to 10.
Other than the lack of people, Muzney said the experience wasn’t any different than normal. Despite everything going on, she hopes people still feel inclined to adopt.
“There’s still dogs that need homes,” Muzney said.
Tisa McKim, the shelter’s application coordinator, was thankful COVID-19 hasn’t slowed their adoptions. She also said Town and Country has received many new foster applications.
Adopting Molly while stuck at home meant Muzney, her husband and her children get to know their new pooch’s personality quickly, and vice versa. She said it’s been a nice distraction from being quarantined.
“I’m working from home now, so this is the perfect time to add someone to our family because it’s really helped kind of take our mind off everything,” Muzney said.
She said the 12-pound puppy is energetic, curious and smart. Whenever she takes something she’s not supposed to, she hides between the couch and table or under the bed, thinking they can’t see her.
“She’s a character,” Muzney said.
They don’t know too much about Molly’s history, other than she’s part schnauzer and was rescued in Kansas. Muzney said they’re excited to do a DNA test on the dog to see what she’s mixed with. This will tell them more character traits she’ll develop and how big she’ll get.
Molly is the Muzney’s fourth dog at home, not to mention the dogs they foster — 16 to date. Muzney also volunteers for Town and Country as a dog walker.
“We love dogs,” Muzney said.
Those interested in adopting from the shelter, located at 14110 S. 84th St., should email townandcountryhumanesociety1@gmail.com or call 402-339-5355. During its limited hours, Town and Country is holding meet and greets on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 2 to 4 p.m.
The Nebraska Humane Society is also still open, however for the time being is only accepting online applications and showing pets by appointment.