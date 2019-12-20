Judith Fisher has prepared Yorkshire pudding and prime rib for Christmas since she can remember.
The combination is a tradition and has been featured at her Christmas dining table since she was a child.
The holiday season is in full swing and the La Vista Senior Center is fully embracing the Christmas spirit with festive green and red decorations, a comfort-food-filled menu and a calendar jam packed with activities ranging from weekly bingo to a tree lighting celebration.
Community members took advantage of the agenda on a Friday in early December, after enjoying the day’s lunch menu, which included meat loaf, roasted whole baby carrots, honey wheat bread, sliced apricots and milk.
Three of that day’s attendees, Judith Fisher, Joe Fisher and Mary Beth Johnson, enjoyed their meal while discussing some of their favorite holiday traditions.
Judith said her traditions haven’t changed much since she married Joe 54 years ago.
“It starts with Christmas Eve Mass and the annual Christmas Eve party at our son-in-law’s parent’s house,” she said.
“Always plenty of appetizers and drinks to go around and the kids, from the little babies to my grandson who just graduated college, always get treated to a visit from Santa himself.”
Johnson noted it was at that annual holiday event when she met the Fishers about 25 years ago after their daughter married her nephew.
She said “as soon as I tasted one of the oysters Judy brought, I had to know more — these were no Midwest oysters.”
Joe jumped in to share more about the cult-favorite oysters.
“Our youngest son lives in up in Oregon and has been sending them every year to try and make up for not being able to make it home for Christmas,” he said. “I love our son, but I have to admit the oysters do a pretty bang up job as his replacement.”
The Christmas Eve party is not the only tradition the group shares. In fact, it is only the start to a two-day long celebration.
“I’ve heard the party goes pretty late, but Judy and I are usually ready to head out and get to bed around 7:30. We’re not exactly night owls,” Joe Fisher said.
Judith cites their early exit on her preparation for Christmas Day activities.
Prime rib and Yorkshire pudding are only two of many dishes Judith prepares for her and their son-in-law’s family on Christmas day: Cheesy potatoes and homemade applesauce are also on the menu.
“One of my favorite parts of the whole thing is when my granddaughters come over to help,” she said. “I taught my daughters and now I get to teach their daughters and they better teach their daughters, too.”
— Anna Meyers is a student at the University of Nebraska at Omaha and her story was an assignment in a newswriting and reporting class.