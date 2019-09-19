The City of La Vista’s second annual Fall Festival will take place Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m. in the parking lot of City Hall, 8116 Park View Blvd.
There will be live music at 5 p.m. from Pat O and the Show, followed by a showing of “Captain Marvel” at about 7:15 p.m. Captain Marvel will also be making appearances throughout the evening.
Mitch Beaumont, community relations coordinator for La Vista, said the event is a chance for families to get out and enjoy a fall evening of fun.
“As a city, we don’t really have any events in the fall until Halloween, so this gives us a chance to offer something that we don’t offer the rest of the year,” he said. “Fall is beautiful weather, so let’s get out and do something.”
There will be outdoor games and free s’mores will be given out to those in attendance with several fire pits set up to do the cooking. Food trucks La Cabanita Taco Truck and Pastatively Delicious will also be on hand with food for purchase.
For additional information, visit cityoflavista.org.