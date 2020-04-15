Facebook is awarding grants to Sarpy County small businesses affected by the coronavirus.
The social media company, which has a data center in Papillion, will award up to $4,000 — $2,500 in cash and $1,500 in optional ad credits — to businesses that apply by April 28.
Eligible businesses must be a for-profit company, have between two and 50 employees, have been in business for over a year and have experienced challenges related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
Facebook will award a total of $125,000 for 31 local businesses.
Businesses can go to facebook.com/grantsforbusiness for more information and to apply.
There will also be two training session webinars to help businesses apply, one Thursday at 11:30 a.m. and another Friday at 9 a.m.