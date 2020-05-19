Social Media giant Facebook pledged $100,000 to the Midlands Community Foundation Coronavirus Response Fund and $250,000 to the Sarpy County Chamber of Commerce Foundation fund on May 13.
Applications for small business grants through the Sarpy Chamber Foundation will be available on June 1.
Small businesses must have 50 employees or less to be eligible for the Sarpy County Chamber of Commerce funding.
Small business grants are available to businesses in Sarpy County. Small businesses outside of Sarpy County must be Sarpy County Chamber of Commerce members to be eligible for the small business grants.
The Sarpy County Chamber of Commerce has an advisory committee selected from the board of directors that will review all applications to determine the amounts given to businesses.
“We look forward to the Sarpy Chamber Foundation becoming one of the resources small businesses can utilize as they navigate this unprecedented situation,” said Chamber President Karen Gibler.
“We expect many different needs will arise and support from partners like Facebook means the Sarpy Chamber Foundation will be ready to answer the call.”
The MCF funding will be used to provide food, supplies, prescriptions/healthcare, utility and other financial aid to households, nonprofit organizations and government entities within Sarpy and Cass counties.
In cooperation with local government and business partners MCF will identify and grant funding to community-based organizations and programs that have strong experience working to provide individuals and families with access to basic needs.