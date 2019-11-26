Facebook worked with the Papillion Community Foundation to donate the refurbished laptops to local organizations and helped them login, set up and answered questions for the organization’s that received the laptops.
The organizations that received the laptops were Papillion La Vista Arts Network, Papillion Area Concert Band and Papillion Arts Council, Papillion Area Historical Society, PLV Media Association, Radio Talking Book Services, Papillion Area Lions Club, Papillion Junior Woman’s Club/Papillion Garden Club, Papillion Community Foundation, Moving Veterans Forward and Pantry for Our Patriots.
Facebook also has a grant cycle open for its Community Action Grant program.
Grants will be awarded to organizations or projects that use technology for community benefit, connect people on or offline or improve STEM education. Applications are Dec. 3 and can be submitted at facebook.com/papilliondatacenter.