20191127_pt_facebooklaptops

Bradley Balak, center, enterprise support tech lead at Facebook, helps Joyce Stranglen from the Papillion Junior Woman’s Club and Papillion Garden Club set up a refurbished laptop Nov. 20 at the Papillion Community Foundation office. Ron Hernandez from Moving Veterans Forward/Pantry for Our Patriots is at right.

 Photo by Brody Hilgenkamp

Facebook worked with the Papillion Community Foundation to donate the refurbished laptops to local organizations and helped them login, set up and answered questions for the organization’s that received the laptops.

The organizations that received the laptops were Papillion La Vista Arts Network, Papillion Area Concert Band and Papillion Arts Council, Papillion Area Historical Society, PLV Media Association, Radio Talking Book Services, Papillion Area Lions Club, Papillion Junior Woman’s Club/Papillion Garden Club, Papillion Community Foundation, Moving Veterans Forward and Pantry for Our Patriots.

Facebook also has a grant cycle open for its Community Action Grant program.

Grants will be awarded to organizations or projects that use technology for community benefit, connect people on or offline or improve STEM education. Applications are Dec. 3 and can be submitted at facebook.com/papilliondatacenter.

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.