Facebook and the Papillion Data Center announced its Community Action Grant recipients to 13 organizations in Sarpy County.
The grants were awarded to organizations that use technology for community benefit, connect people online or off or improve STEM education.
Bellevue Public Schools, $6,680 for technology upgrades needed to expand STEM programming for 420 students.
Bellevue West High School, $11,753 to provide technology support for lab equipment and graphing calculators for lab-based education.
Gifford Farm Education Center, $11,758 to purchase new technology to expand STEM programming both at the center and through mobile applications for schools.
Gretna Public Schools, $20,000 to support the robotics curriculum of the Innovative Technologies Laboratory and bring expanded STEM programming to Gretna.
Nebraskans for Solar, $10,000 to support the Nebraska Solar Schools program, provide schools in Sarpy County with National Energy Education Development Solar Energy Kits for enhanced STEM programming, and provide renewable energy training for students.
Papillion Area Historical Society, $5,470 to fund technology needs to expand outreach and further connect the community in support of Papillion’s sesquicentennial.
Papillion Community Foundation, $17,000 to support the technology at the foundation’s new location and expand city-wide programming.
Papillion La Vista Community Schools, $51,850 total, which includes $13,650 for three district-wide STEM grants to purchase and upgrade robotics capabilities; $27,200 to expand virtual reality programming; and $11,000 to provide coding education resources for students.
Papillion La Vista Community Theatre, $5,000 to fund the technology needed to support theater productions in Sarpy County and connect the community through performing arts.
Sarpy County Historical Society, $5,000 to support technology for an exhibit space to expand STEM and history programming for local students.
Springfield Platteview Community Schools, $57,842 total, which includes $2,000 for five district-wide grants for training for high school STEM teachers; $2,000 to expand STEM programming at each elementary school; $21,034 to fund supplies and materials for Emerging Technology and Material Science courses; $6,026 to purchase an Osmo Learning Kit for elementary students; and $26,782 to expand engineering and robotics offerings for middle and high school students.
Springfield Memorial Library, $1,895 to support the creation of a STEM makerspace.
YMCA of Greater Omaha, $5,519 to purchase several robotics kits to expand STEM programming for students who participate in the Sarpy YMCA’s Summer Day Camp.