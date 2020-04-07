More than 10,000 mail-in ballots for the May 12 primary election will be sent to Sarpy County voters this week, easily surpassing mail voting in the previous primary election, Sarpy County Election Commissioner Michelle Andahl said.
The Election Commission sent ballots to all registered Sarpy County voters last month as a way to reduce long lines at polling places but also to give people an option to vote from home.
Andahl did not specifically reference the spread of the coronavirus, but of the decision to allow people to vote from their homes, she said, “We’re glad we made that decision in light of current events.”
Monday was the first day election offices in the state were allowed to send mail-in ballots to voters, and Sarpy County sent 6,982 the first day, Andahl said. The Election Commission will process new applications each day and send them to voters the next day. It will also give candidates daily updates.
Andahl estimated by the end of the week more than 10,000 ballots will go out, a significant number considering 8,098 voted by mail in the 2018 primary, she said.
Polling places will be open for those who wish to vote in person, Andahl said, and the Election Commission will notify voters ahead of time of changes.
The Sarpy County Courthouse and its administration wing are closed to the public, but the Election Commission can be contacted at 402-593-2167 and mail-in ballot applications can be downloaded at sarpy.com/offices/election-commission. May 1 is the last day for mail-in voting applications.