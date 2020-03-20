Three businesses will soon open at Shadow Lake Towne Center, while two are shutting their doors.
One of the incoming businesses is Early Bird, a brunch restaurant in Blackstone District. It will fill Wheatfields’ former spot and is expected to open by the end of March, said Brian Lemon, PREP Property Group’s director of marketing.
Opening this week is mortgage-banking firm CMG Financial, Lemon said, which will be located in Shadow Lake’s management office building.
The third had yet to be announced as of Monday afternoon, but Danielle Lowry, Access Commercial broker associate, said it’s a restaurant.
With the arrival of two restaurants, another is leaving. Old Chicago abruptly closed its Shadow Lake location March 1 — among many others in Nebraska — after its parent company, Craftworks Holdings, filed for bankruptcy.
These changes follow a trend of turnover in businesses occupying the Papillion outdoor shopping center over the last year.
Most recently, Omaha’s Real Deals on Home Decor opened in January. Before that, Five Below opened in October and apparel store Burlington took over the former Gordmans location in August.
Pier 1 Imports also announced in January the closing of its Papillion location, along with hundreds of others across the country. Lemon said the store is currently holding a closeout sale, and he’s unsure when it will officially close.
It’s disheartening when a business in Shadow Lake closes, Lemon said, but it hasn’t happened much since PREP Property Group bought the 13-year-old mall in 2018.
“It’s going really well,” Lemon said. “The only two closings we’ve had is because of national companies going down.”
Lowry said Shadow Lake is at 87% occupancy, including the incoming businesses.
To fill vacant spots, Lemon said PREP is still seeking out specialty businesses like restaurants, salons and fitness centers.
Right now, he said it’s working on leases with a few different companies. Lemon is hopeful it will be able to announce up to three more openings within the next few months.
Lemon said they’ve been working hard to recruit new businesses. They’ve been building relationships with local schools and Offutt Air Force Base through sponsorships.
Attracting shoppers is key to keeping those businesses, which Lemon said they’ve done by enhancing what Shadow Lake offers, like its summer concerts. The shopping center’s traffic count, or number of cars on its property, increased 15% from 2018 to 2019, he said.
“We feel like we have a lot of good momentum going,” Lemon said. “We’re very excited about driving traffic to Shadow Lake.”