The driver whose car struck and fatally wounded a 10-year-old girl crossing a downtown Papillion street has been charged in the case.
Masey Lawrence, 19, of Papillion, turned herself in early Friday after a warrant was issued for her arrest. She was charged in the warrant with failure to yield to a pedestrian, speeding and misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide.
Lawrence was booked into the jail just after 3:45 a.m. She posted 10% of a $10,000 bail, or $1,000, and was released after 4:30 a.m.
Police said that at about 4 p.m. Aug. 20, a northbound car driven by Lawrence struck 10-year-old Abby Whitford as she and her 6-year-old brother were crossing Washington Street at 2nd Street.
The two had gotten out of school and were headed to Sump Memorial Library, police have said.
To reach the library, they needed to cross four lanes of traffic on 84th Street, which is Washington Street in Papillion. One car was in the first two lanes, and it stopped. A truck was in the third, inside lane, and it stopped.
With her little brother trailing behind, Abby stepped into the fourth, outside lane, and a car coming up on the side of the truck didn’t stop for the flashing crosswalk caution lights and struck the girl.
Lawrence remained at the scene, police said.
Abby, a fifth grader at Trumble Park Elementary School, died two days later from her injuries.