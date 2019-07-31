An aging log cabin in Papillion is going to get a fresh look, thanks to the efforts of Boy Scout Troop 60 and the help of an anonymous donor.
The 98-year-old log cabin that sits in City Park in Papillion is in dire need of repairs. Boy Scout Troop 60, the oldest troop in the state, decided to take matters into its own hands earlier this summer.
Several months ago, the troop set out to raise money to make the needed repairs to the cabin, estimating repair costs at about $30,000.
By mid-June, they had raised about half that total, but were wondering if they were going to get to the finish line.
That’s when an anonymous donor approached scout leader Joshua Lively.
“She asked me what we needed to finish and I told her we needed about $15,000,” he said. “She looked at me and said, ‘Well, you don’t need it anymore’ and gave us a check.”
Troop 60 has already begun some of the prep work for the renovations, clearing out many of the old shelves and flooring.
The heavy lifting is expected to take place in August when the cabin will be lifted from its foundation and a new foundation will be put in place.
“We will be lifting the cabin up and put the new foundation in place,” Lively said. “Then we’re going to repair and replace whatever logs we need to and once it’s back in place, we’re going to put a new roof on.”
Lively said a man from Council Bluffs who has worked with log cabin restoration in the past is lending his services while another company has stepped up to help with the roof.
As for the logs, Lively is hopeful they can keep as many of the original logs in place as possible. If logs must be replaced, they have a source when they can get logs made from the same wood as the originals.
He added that the chimney, which is the original chimney as well, is in good condition and will not need to be replaced.
Lively said much of the interior work will be done by the scouts as they build new shelves. If the weather cooperates, Lively anticipates the cabin should be completely restored sometime in November.
Along with the most recent anonymous donor, Lively said he has been encouraged to see so many people around the community lend their money, and support, to the project.
“Between the mayor’s office, the city and the entire community, the support has been overwhelming,” he said. “This is something they want to see succeed. It’s one of the iconic places in Papillion. It’s part of the heart and soul of the community and to see the support has been very exciting.”