Papio Bay Aquatic Center will close out its summer season with a day for the dogs.
Papio Bay, 815 E. Halleck St., will host its annual Dog Day at the Bay event Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m.
Dogs of all sizes are welcome to the free event and small dogs will have access to the baby pool area.
There will be a dog costume contest from 1:30 to 2 p.m. as well as a Nebraska Dog Trainers demonstration from 2 to 2:15. There will also be treats, doggy bags and vendors on hand.
All dogs must have current tags and no aggressive dogs will be allowed at the park.
All dogs must be under voice control and have a collar or harness and be held by a leash when entering or exiting the park.