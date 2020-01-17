It might take a bit of time for Deuce to get used to this retirement thing.
At its Jan. 7 meeting, the Papillion City Council approved Deuce’s retirement as one of the Papillion Police Department’s two K-9 service dogs.
He has worked with the department since Jan. 15, 2010, as a detection and patrol dog and worked his last shift on Christmas Day.
“He has not accepted the fact that he’s staying home quite yet,” said his partner, Officer Chris Goley, who added Deuce gets excited when Goley gets ready to go to work.
Deuce will be 12 in April. When he started working with Goley 10 years ago he had a very high drive, was full of energy and needed a lot of obedience exercises to make sure roles were clear between handler and K-9.
“There were a lot of times when he was kind of hard-headed, kind of wanted to do his own thing, and that’s obviously not something you can have as a police service dog,” Goley said.
Belgian Malinois are naturally high drive dogs, Goley said, and Deuce is Goley’s third dog. He also has Trinity, a Dutch Shepherd who will eventually replace Deuce, and Darby, a Belgian Malinois that is a retired military dog.
Owning and handling a K-9 is not the same as owning a regular dog, he said, because it is essentially another full-time job to train them for annual certifications and the dangerous situations in which they are used.
Goley said it was common for he and Deuce to do exercises in his living room at midnight, and he had to keep in mind how he acted at home could affect Deuce’s performance while he was on duty.
“My life or the lives of my fellow officers could potentially depend on how well-trained my dog is,” he said.
Even though Deuce was difficult at the beginning, Goley said he enjoyed the process of training him to be a good police dog.
“I love seeing the progression of taking a young, green dog and through a lot of time and training, turning that young green dog into a well-trained police service dog that you can utilize on the street,” he said.
Kai, the previous K-9 Goley worked with, was a more stable dog early on than Deuce and trained Goley on the basics of how to be a K-9 handler. Deuce’s strong will challenged Goley and helped him become a better trainer.
“Deuce actually taught me how to train a dog and how to mold them the way I wanted them,” he said, “mold them into a dog that we could deploy on the street with confidence.”
Two highlights stand out among all of Deuce’s calls, tracks and drug detections, Goley said.
The first was when Deuce tracked a shooting suspect from a house to a creek, where the scent stopped. While they were trying to find the scent, Goley and other officers heard a phone ringing and found it under some snow. PPD later found a gun after they dammed the creek.
Feeling Deuce confidently pulling on the leash in a single direction was confirmation of all the training.
“To me that was validation of all the hours spent, all the hard work spent focusing on tracking with Deuce,” Goley said.
The second highlight was when Deuce tracked a bank robbery suspect who bailed on foot into an apartment complex.
Goley and Deuce responded, cleared floors and ended up in the basement where they found the suspect hiding behind a baby crib mattress in a back room.
Deuce never had a physical apprehension, Goley said, and that’s the way police prefer it.
“We use (K-9’s) as a tool to locate and if the suspect happens to surrender peacefully at the end, everyone goes home uninjured, everyone goes home peacefully,” he said.
Christmas Day was Deuce’s last shift, and it was an uneventful evening responding to a few calls and letting officers say goodbye.