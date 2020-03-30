There are now 15 total cases of the coronavirus in Sarpy and Cass counties, five of which are community spread cases, officials announced in a Monday morning press briefing.
Sarah Schram, health director of the Sarpy/Cass Health Department, said of the 15 cases 13 are in Sarpy County. The community spread cases are cases in which health officials could not trace how the person contracted the virus.
“We know the virus is in our community,” she said.
Officials also detailed a directed health measure announced Sunday enforcing social distancing, which they said would impact the beauty industry. The measure ordered businesses like nail salons, barbershops and tattoo shops to cease operations Tuesday at 12:01 a.m. and the measure will remain in effect until April 30.
Schram and Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike urged the community to abide by health recommendations to limit the spread of the virus responsible for COVID-19. Those recommendations include staying home, limiting social gatherings and practicing social distancing.
Hike said it would take “participation from everyone” to slow the spread that residents should be honest about who they have come into contact with if health officials ask about interactions while trying to track the spread of the virus.