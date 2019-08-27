Sarpy County Board of Commissioners approved the county’s 1 and 6 Year Road Program at its Aug. 20 meeting.
The plan calls for almost $23 million to be spent on the county’s roads during the 2019-20 fiscal year, mostly in the central and western areas of the county experiencing the growth.
The most significant contribution to the Bellevue area will be $1 million in the first year for preliminary design work on Platteview Road between Highway 75 and 42nd Street, which will also receive $1.5 million the second year. An additional $1.03 million over two years will be devoted to preliminary design work on 36th Street between Cornhusker Road and Highway 370.
The board also approved by a 4-1 vote, with Rob Klug voting no, an amendment to its lease agreement with the Omaha Storm Chasers to split the costs of an additional $250,000 in expenses related to Werner Park renovations that will allow the stadium to host soccer games. The board previously approved $2.2 million in repairs for which the county would be repaid by increased rent from the baseball team.
Since then, the additional $250,000 was discovered, which was added to the $2.2 million.
The team and county will split those costs and the team will pay the county $11,000 a year beginning in 2020 and go through 2034.
The soccer team, which will play in the League One of the United Soccer League, will begin play in March.
The county board also conducted a public hearing on the county’s 2019-20 budget.
The county’s property tax levy will remain steady at 29.69 cents per $100 of valuation.