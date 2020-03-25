Papillion is considering banning food trucks from a strip of Washington Street downtown, but a restaurant owner and council members want to make sure there is still a place for them.
The city is considering the ban between First and Second streets downtown because of safety concerns and complaints from nearby businesses.
The issue was first addressed during the March 3 City Council meeting, but after a public hearing where multiple council members said they supported the food trucks, the item was sent to the council's public safety committee for further review.
A downtown business, Twisted Vine, occasionally hosts food trucks on Friday nights and the trucks park in front of the business, on the east side of 84th Street.
Kate Rannells, owner of Twisted Vine, and Kim Ahlers, president of the Papillion Downtown Business Association, spoke against the ban during the March 3 public hearing. They said there is plenty of parking downtown and that food trucks bring food options and foot traffic to the area.
"Food trucks are kind of like a band," Ahlers said. "They come with groupies."
Rannells said she worked hard to cultivate the relationships that brought the trucks to the area and said she had never received safety complaints from the city.
"We respectfully disagree that the vendors are a safety concern, but of course we will continue to work with the city and abide by any changes that we need to make and look to make different arrangements for the parking of the food trucks," Rannells said.
Twisted Vine also purposefully does not bring in food trucks that directly compete with existing downtown businesses, Rannells said.
Multiple council members said they supported having the trucks downtown because of the city's efforts to redevelop the area. They proposed designating alleys and parking lots behind downtown buildings as a space for food trucks and other events.