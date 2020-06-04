With Sump Memorial Library closed indefinitely, staff wanted to find a way to get materials into community members’ hands. The library recently rolled out its new contactless pickup, and Library Director Matt Kovar said it’s been busy.
It opened to the library cardholders May 21 after a three-day pilot phase.
Kovar said this is something the library’s been slowly planning since it closed in March. He wanted to wait until it was not only safe but felt like the system was maintainable.
During the pilot phase, Kovar said staff were checking to see that the system it set in place worked well. They went through holds placed before the library closed and contacted the patrons to see if they were still interested in the items. He said the test run, with 100 patrons, was a success.
“The process seems to work well right now but we’re definitely open to feedback,” Kovar said. “If there’s ways to make the service better we’re prepared to examine those.”
That process starts with patrons placing an item on hold through the library’s catalog or app. They can also call 402-597-2040 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Books, audiobooks, CD’s, DVD’s and more are able to be checked out.
Staff run reports of those holds multiple times a day, pull the materials and contact the patron to set up a pickup time, Kovar said. He said they get to the holds as quickly as they possibly can.
He said pickup appointments are scheduled on a spreadsheet, spaced out every 10 minutes to follow social distance guidelines. Pickups can be scheduled Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
After an appointment is made, staff check the items out to the patron, place it in a bag and label it. Holds are set on tables organized by pickup times to stay organized.
Before the time of pickup, Kovar said a staff member places the bag outside the library on a table near the front doors. Because it’s outside, Kovar said some appointments may need to be rescheduled if weather doesn’t permit.
This process may be time consuming, but Kovar said it’s worth it for the service the library is able to provide.
“It takes a little extra effort but we feel it’s worth it to connect our patrons with our library,” Kovar said.
Holds are limited to 10 items per cardholder. The library asks that patrons limit themselves to one pickup per week.
“We’re kind of treating this like the guidance that we’ve been asked to follow at the grocery store, try to only go once per week,” Kovar said.
Requests are now steady, he said.
“We know as more people find out about the service the volume will increase,” Kovar said. “We’re prepared for that and will be able to keep up.”
Materials should be returned through the library’s outside bookdrop. Kovar said staff check it often since it’s been full frequently since it reopened May 26.
Kovar said the library is taking the safety of its staff and patrons seriously. Staff members wear gloves and masks when handling materials. They’re also cleaning commonly touched areas like the return book drop often multiple times per shift.
Once materials are returned they’re quarantined for 72 hours before being checked back in.
Kovar said they’ve listened to the American Library Association and Centers for Disease Control, both of which state the most effective way to clean or sanitize library materials is to quarantine rather than sanitize. However, if it’s dirty, they’ll clean it, he said.
Since the library closed, Kovar said its seen a significant increase in people using its digital content. This is just another way the library can serve its patrons, he said.
“We know that people are stuck at home and there’s not a lot to do,” Kovar said. “This is an avenue where we can still provide content even while we’re doors aren’t open.”