No community members spoke at the Papillion City Council’s public hearing Oct. 15 for redefining ward boundaries.
This was the proposed ordinance’s second reading. The third and final reading is scheduled for Nov. 5, at which the council will vote.
In order for the redefined boundaries to be in effect before the next primary election in May 2020, the Sarpy County Election Commissioner must receive them by Dec. 11.
If approved, this ordinance should take effect Nov. 20 — just before the first day residents can file to run for Papillion City Council seats.
The redrawing of boundaries stemmed from the recent annexation of five Sanitary Improvement Districts, including Eagle Ridge, Eagle Crest, Eagle Hills, Riverchase and Walnut Creek Estates, as well as two areas zoned mixed use and light industrial. Those annexations increased Papillion’s total population by 3,692 residents, according to city council agenda documents.
The boundaries last changed when the city annexed the Cottonwood SID in 2017.
Listed below are the proposed ward boundaries, as stated in council documents:
Ward 1:
- North boundary: Giles Road (north corporate limits) from east corporate limits to Rogers Drive.
- West boundary: Rogers Drive from Giles Road (north corporate limits) to Shenandoah Drive, Shenandoah Drive from Rogers Drive to Beadle St., Beadle St. from Shenandoah Drive to Shannon Road, Shannon Road from Beadle St. to Tara Road and Tara Road from Shannon Road to Hogan Drive.
- South boundary: Hogan Drive from Tara Road to Magnolia Avenue, Magnolia Avenue from Hogan Drive to Cornhusker Road, Cornhusker Road from Magnolia Avenue to 66th St., 66th St. from Cornhusker Road to the south corporate limits and south corporate limits from 66th St. to 48th St..
- East boundary: 48th St. from south corporate limits to Cornhusker Road, Cornhusker Road from 48th St. to east corporate limits abutting Fall Creek Road, east corporate limits from Cornhusker Road to 66th St., 66th St. from east corporate limits to Cornhusker Road, Cornhusker Road from 66th St. to Settlers Creek Drive, Settlers Creek Drive from Cornhusker Road to 72nd St., 72nd St. to east corporate limits and continuing along the east corporate limits from 72nd St. to Giles Road.
Ward 2:
- North boundary: 6th St. (Cornhusker Road) from 66th St. to Grandview Avenue.
- West boundary: Grandview Avenue from 6th St. to 1st St., 1st St. from Grandview Avenue to Washington St. and Washington St. from 1st St. to Highway 370.
- South boundary: Highway 370 from Washington St. to east corporate limits.
- East boundary: East corporate limits from Highway 370 to Cedardale Road, Cedardale Road from east corporate limits to 72nd St., 72nd St. from Cedardale Road to east corporate limits, east corporate limits from Cedardale Road to Cornhusker Road, Cornhusker Road from 72nd St. to 71st St., 71st St. from Cornhusker Road to south corporate limits abutting Cotton-Wood 4th Addition, south corporate limits abutting Cotton-Wood 4th Addition from 71st St. to 66th St. and 66th St. from south corporate limits abutting Monarch Valley to Cornhusker Road.
Ward 3:
- North Boundary: Halleck St. from Washington St. to Harrison St., Harrison St. from Halleck St. to Sherman St., Sherman St. from Harrison St. to Polk St., Polk St. from Sherman St. to Lincoln St., and Lincoln St. from Polk St. to 96th St., 96th St. to north corporate limits, and north corporate limits abutting Overland Hills V to 108th St..
- West boundary: West corporate limits from Lincoln St. to Highway 370, Highway 370 from west corporate limits to 108th St., 108th St. from Highway 370 to Schram Road (south corporate limits).
- South boundary: South corporate limits from 108th St. to 96th St., 96th St. from south corporate limits to Highway 370, Highway 370 from 96th St. to south corporate limits, south corporate limits to 90th St., 90th St. from south corporate limits to Schram Road, Schram Road from 90th St. to 84th St., 84th St. from Schram Road to south corporate limits, south corporate limits to Schram Road and south corporate limits from Schram Road to east corporate limits.
- East boundary: 84th St. to south corporate limits to 72nd St., 72nd St. from Schram Road to Towne Center Parkway, Towne Center Parkway from 72nd St. to east corporate limits, east corporate limits from Towne Center Parkway to Highway 370, Highway 370 from east corporate limits to Washington St. and Washington St. from Highway 370 to Halleck St.
Ward 4:
- North boundary: Giles Road (north corporate limits) from Rogers Drive to 96th St., 96th St. from Giles Road to Portal Road, Portal Road from 96th St. to 108th St., 108th St. going south to the northeast corner of Outlot A, Clatterbuck Addition, north corporate limits at the northeast corner of Outlot A, Clatterbuck Addition to the western corporate limits at S 132nd St. on the northwest corner of Prairie Queen Recreation Area, western corporate limits at S 132nd St. on the northwest corner of Prairie Queen Recreation Area to Capehart Road.
- West boundary: Western corporate limits from the northwest corner of Prairie Queen Recreation Area to Capehart Road.
- South boundary: South corporate boundary starting at Capehart Road from southwest corporate limit west of 150th St. to east corporate limit at southeast corner of Lot 1, Sarpy County Power Park East, along the east corporate limits from Capehart Road to Schram Road, Schram Road from 144th St. to east boundary of W 1/2 SE 1/4 36-14-11, east boundary of W 1/2 SE 1/4 36-14-11 along east corporate limits to Highway 370, Highway 370 from east boundary of PT Tax Lot H 36-14-11 to 132nd St., northeast corner of the 132nd St. and Highway 370 intersection to the southeast corner of Prairie Queen Recreation Area, southeast corner of Prairie Queen Recreation Area along the eastern edge of Prairie Queen Recreation Area to the corporate limits abutting Lot 6 through 8 Pink Industrial Park 2, southeast corner of Lot 8 Pink Industrial Park 2 to the southeast corner of Lot 1 Pink Industrial Park 2, southeast corner of Lot 1 Pink Industrial Park 2 to 120th St., 120th St. south to Cornhusker Road, Cornhusker Road following the south corporate limits from 120th St. to 96th St., 96th St. south to Lincoln St., Lincoln St. from 96th St. to Polk St., Polk St. from Lincoln St. to Sherman St., Sherman St. from Polk St. to Harrison St., Harrison St. from Sherman St. to Halleck St. and Halleck St. from Harrison St. to Washington St.
- East boundary: Washington St. from Halleck St. to 1st St., 1st St. from Washington St. to Grandview Avenue, Grandview Avenue from 1st St. to 6th St., 6th St. from Grandview Avenue to Magnolia Avenue, Magnolia Avenue from 6th St. to Hogan Drive, Hogan Drive from Magnolia Avenue to Tara Road, Tara Road from Hogan Drive to Shannon Road, Shannon Road from Tara Road to Beadle St., Beadle St. from Shannon Road to Shenandoah Drive, Shenandoah Drive from Beadle St. to Rogers Drive and Rogers Drive from Shenandoah Drive to Giles Road.