From community events to family gatherings, birthday parties to wedding receptions and basketball tournaments to a weekend swim, it’s a safe bet the Papillion Landing Community Center will have something for almost everyone.
With completion of the $48 million project on the horizon, the Community Center portion of the project is about five months away from opening its doors to the public. The Papillion Landing Field House has been in operation since November and has served many functions through its first nine months.
Much consideration was given to making sure the Community Center could provide services to the entire community.
“We visited a lot of places and talked to a lot of people,” said Lori Hansen, Papillion recreation director.
City staff believes they’ve covered many of their bases when it comes to providing something for all ages. It starts with child care provided for those ages 6 months to 10 years old for two hours while parents want to exercise and continues with the Papillion Senior Center relocating its facility to the Community Center once it opens.
There will be both cardio and weight room equipment for members as well as a walking track that covers a little more than 200 meters.
Three courts for either volleyball or basketball will be in the main gym while another all-purpose gym can be used for everything from basketball to a banquet. The all-purpose gym is complete with a stage.
A zero depth swimming pool is one of three water features, along with a four-lane lap pool and a lazy river.
But the Community Center’s capabilities go well beyond athletic venues. There will be a community room that can be used for graduation parties, wedding receptions or other public events. An outdoor patio with fire pits will accompany the community room. The room’s title will go along with the city’s history with butterflies.
“We’re going to call it the Chrysalis Events Center,” Hansen said. “We thought a beautiful events center deserved a beautiful word.”
Along with the senior center, which will be re-named 55 Masters, there will also be a digital library component for both members and non-members.
There will be rooms available for birthday parties as well as classroom settings.
Hansen said construction is expected to be completed by Dec. 1, which will allow staff a month to make final preparations for the public. The Community Center is expected to open to the public sometime in mid-January.
Hansen said the Recreation Department is expected to increase from six full-time employees to 14 plus numerous part-time spots hired.