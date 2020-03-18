Students at G. Stanley Hall Elementary School understand the importance of reading and want to ensure others have the same opportunity to enjoy books.
From Feb. 18 though Feb. 21, the school did a coin drive for All for Books, a program hosted by Scholastic that raises money to buy books for children in need though organizations such as the Kids in Need Foundation and the National Center for Families Learning.
This year, the school raised a total of $674.33, which is more than double the amount raised last year.
“I was really impressed this year,” said Erin Seretta, the school librarian.
To give back to G. Stanley Hall, Scholastic will match the amount of money raised and the school can use the funds to give more students a chance to participate in upcoming book fairs, add new books to the library, help teachers build and refresh their classroom libraries and donate to another school or community organization.
“Students were really excited that we get to keep books for the library and they are excited to get books into the hands of other kids,” Seretta said.
By doing a coin drive, Seretta said she hopes students know that their contributions matter, regardless of size.
“I hope they realize it doesn’t take a lot to make a difference,” she said.
“Even if you’re bringing in a few pennies or nickels, that adds up to money we can donate to help kids and to help our school.”
Seretta said it makes her feel proud to see students give back to their community.
“It’s part of being a good human being. We have kids at this school who are in need but I think when they give to others, that gives them a sense of accomplishment,” she said.
Through All for Books, Seretta said she hopes to spark a love for reading as well as a desire to help others.
“Reading is important, books are important and helping others is important,” she said.