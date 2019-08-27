Over the years, libraries have added more than just books to the list of items visitors can check out.
You can now add bicycles to the list.
Thanks to a library pass program between Heartland Bike Share and Sump Memorial Library, anyone with a library card at Sump can check out a bike from the Heartland B-cycle station at First Street Plaza free of charge.
Matt Kovar, Sump library director, said the program has been in place for a little over a month and 14 people have taken advantage of the program.
Heartland Bike Share has partnered with several libraries across the metro area and Heartland Bike Share Deputy Director Benny Foltz said a partnership with Sump seemed like a natural fit.
“With a station so close to the library, it just made sense,” Foltz said.
Kovar said Sump is always looking for ways to expand its horizons beyond the walls of the library.
“It seemed like a good fit,” Kovar said. “It’s a way for us to get people active outside of the library.”
Library card holders can receive a card from Sump they can scan at the B-cycle station and it will allow them one free hour of use of a bike. They can add extended time by returning to the station and swiping the card again. The cards are good for up to five days before they must be returned to Sump.
Kovar said there are four cards available for bike rental and cards can’t be reserved.
Foltz said there are six bikes on hand at the First Street Plaza station. There are 70 B-cycle stations throughout the metro area and bikes are often exchanged from station to station. Foltz said the majority of Papillion riders are utilizing the trail system and Walnut Creek.
“This is a great program for us to connect with the community,” Foltz said.