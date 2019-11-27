Secretary of State Robert Evnen announced last week incumbents and non-incumbents running for local, state and federal offices are able to submit their filing documents for Nebraska 2020 elections beginning Monday. Instructions and filing fees are online at www.sos.ne.gov.
Sarpy County Election Commissioner Michelle Andahl reminds candidates for municipal races they need to file with their respective city clerk, and pay the filing fee at that time.
For the May 12 primary election, Feb. 18 is the last day for incumbents (any current office holder) to file for office. March 2 is the last day for non-incumbents (new filers) to file for office.
“Anyone considering a candidacy should check with the Accountability and Disclosure Commission about the forms required to be filed and the rules that should be followed,” Evnen said in a release.
The official 2020 elections calendar is on the Secretary of State website. For more information, visit sos.nebraska.gov and click on the “Elections” tab or call the Elections Division at 402-471-2555.