Jamie Brown’s dedication to her school resource officer role at La Vista Middle School did not go unnoticed this past year.
Brown was recently recognized as the City of La Vista Employee of the Year at the city’s annual awards banquet on Jan 25.
“It was a very pleasant surprise,” Brown said.
“I’ve never had any expectation of that so it’s really nice when things like that do happen because you realize people do pay attention and appreciate what you do.”
Brown has been an SRO at La Vista Middle School for three years and a police officer for 14 years.
“I love to work with kids and that’s really been my strength in law enforcement is working with kids,” Brown said.
Brown said she tries to be a positive role model and another adult in a student’s life that can encourage them.
Her duties vary day to day, but her role as an SRO remains the same: to serve as a mentor to students.
“It’s just a way to bridge the gap between kids and law enforcement by giving them an officer they have immediate access to,” Brown said.
Brown said not every day is an easy one, and dealing with teenage behavior can be challenging.
“Some kids are hard to reach and there are kids who just don’t want your help,” Brown said. “Those are the ones that make it really challenging.”
Brown said despite the challenges she encounters on the job, the work is still satisfying.
“Sometimes it comes around full circle and not until later on in a student’s life they come back to you and say, ‘I appreciate the impact you had on me,’” Brown said.
“It’s absolutely motivating when you see a kid who may have struggled a little bit in middle school and finally kind of put it together and figure it out and becoming successful in their early adulthood.”