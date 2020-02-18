Springfield Platteview Community School’s Board of Education voted at its Feb. 10 meeting to place a bond issue on the primary election ballot in May.
The bond amount is set at $28.5 million, an increase from the estimated $20 to $25 million presented at a community meeting in December.
The bond would be used to construct a new building for Springfield Elementary School and complete improvements to the Westmont Elementary School building.
In an email, SPCS Community Relations Director Nichole Baugh said after the district met with the community, an architecture firm and construction company, the revised construction plan is closer to $28.5 million.
Construction of the new school will begin in the fall of 2020 and would be expected to open in 2022.
An estimated $21.6 million will go toward constructing the new school, while the rest of the bond will be used for renovations at Westmont.
There will be no increase to the overall district levy of $1.015 per $100 of valuation, although property owners may end up paying more due to increases in property values.
Springfield Elementary’s current building has no fire sprinklers or storm shelters, a lack of small group space for learning interventions and a lack of safety entrance features.
The new building will be in the area across from St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on Main Street.
According to a document outlining the bond, space will be added at both elementary schools for special education, Title I services, counseling services, intervention spaces and classrooms for art and instrumental music.
The current Springfield Elementary building will be used for SPCS administration offices. Additional plans are being made to use the building for City of Springfield administration offices, a community center, adult learning and educational programming.
SPCS Superintendent Brett Richards and others will be at every district school Feb. 26 and 27 during parent teacher conferences.
An informational community meeting will be held March 11 at 7 p.m. at the Springfield Memorial Library, 665 Main St.
A schedule for renovations at Westmont Elementary School will be determined in order to have the least impact on the school environment for teachers and students.