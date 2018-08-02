A local bike shop is bringing a new look into an old building in downtown Papillion.
Ben Swan, owner of Greenstreet Cycles, said he loves his new bike shop that is located in the heart of historic Papillion.
“Papillion is an amazing community,” Swan said. “The demographics support an independent bicycle dealer.
“Demographics are important when opening a bike shop. These are shops that require some higher annual income from households. Papillion is an active-lifestyle community with population growth, too.”
This made it the perfect place for Swan to open his shop.
Swan said he loves historic buildings and areas, and Papillion’s downtown area was a great spot for a local bike shop.
“I love how I feel like I’m in a historic main street area. I like old buildings and being a part of the downtown community,” he said. “I don’t know how all of those buildings aren’t renovated and how they all aren’t thriving.”
The bike shop is local and incorporates the community into the brand.
“Our brand and the experience we give our customers is very local,” he said. “Everything is as local as possible. It’s the opposite of a big-box corporate store. It’s connected to the community and the history to the community as much as possible.”
Greenstreet Cycles also has a shop in downtown Omaha and was the first shop it opened.
“We have bicycle fitting in our fit studios,” he said. “This is taking various parts of the bike and adjusting them to make sure that the bike comes to the person’s body and where the person wants it. To be the most comfortable, generate the most power and be the most efficient.”
The building, at 225 S. Washington St., was built in 1948.
It was first the Papio Theatre, The Rock and then it converted to Papio Creek Church. Once it was sold to Swan, there were plenty of renovations to make, but he also wanted to keep the history of the building alive.
“We removed a wall from the closet and put a fit studio in there,” he said. “The west side of the building, on the second level, was the projection room. Our plans are to remove the ceiling and increase the height to expose the original timbers.”
In the winter time, the shop does indoor spin classes. They also sell winter gear to help people ride in the colder weather conditions.
Greenstreet Cycles also helps people that are new to the biking industry.
“You can tell our retail associate what you want to accomplish,” he said. “You would then come into the fit studio and they would figure out what size you would be. We would adjust the bike for you to make sure you are the most comfortable and efficient right off the bat.”
Greenstreet Cycles is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day of the week.
Swan said he is happy to be in the historic downtown Papillion and is excited to see what the future holds for his new bike shop.
“I couldn’t ask for more, I feel very lucky to be a part of it,” he said.