Bell Elementary just welcomed its newest pack of Bulldogs. From exploring hallways to greeting students with a friendly smile, the dogs are ready to make a difference.
Last week, Bell Elementary launched its very own Watch D.O.G.S (Dads of Great Students) program, a nationwide program where dads, uncles, grandfathers and stepdads have the opportunity to volunteer at their students’ school for two hours at least once a year.
Bell is one of six elementary schools in the district offering the program.
During their volunteer time, the D.O.G.S. help their child and their classmates with classroom activities, supervise recess, participate in P.E., greet students as they come in school and help with math facts and reading skills.
Mary Derby, Bell Elementary’s principal, said the program is a great way to get male role models involved in the school.
“There’s not a lot of male role models at the elementary level, so these dads can play that role,” Derby said.
“It’s great to get more dads involved. It’s good for us and the children, but also for the dads because they see what their child’s day is like at school.”
Currently, the school has 26 dads involved in the program, but Derby is hoping to get even more.
“We are looking forward to growing this program,” she said.
Zayn Knaub, a Watch D.O.G.S. leader, said when he heard about the program, he was excited to get involved.
“We live in this neighborhood so being able to be tighter knit was important to me,” he said.
“The community part of it, to me, is the most important. We have such a fantastic neighborhood and community at Bell Elementary. This is one way dads can come make an impact and be visible.”
His favorite part of being at the school, Knaub said, is spending time with his son, Atlas, who is a first grader.
“One of the cool parts about it is that he just lights up when I’m there,” he said. “You can see how proud he is.”
While dads must volunteer for two hours at least once a year, Knaub said he plans to be at Bell twice a month to show that dads really do care.
“The stereotype is that moms and female teachers are very involved with school and this is just a way for dads to be more present and show through their presence that they care about education and being around the kids and the community,” he said.
Knaub said before the program was implemented, he only ever saw a sliver of what school was like for his son through parent-teacher conferences and at drop off and pickup time.
“It’s the best perspective I’ve ever gotten with him in school,” he said. “I would never be able to see him interacting like that at school at any other circumstances.”
And though work schedules can be hectic for working parents, Knaub said prospective Watch D.O.G.S. should contact the school and try to find a time that works best for them.
“The whole point is to get max participation and have the dads make a high impact in the school,” he said. “It’s a really special thing to be able to do.”
With D.O.G.S. roaming the halls and interacting with children, Derby said she hopes students are able to establish a relationship with another trusted adult.
“I hope they see a positive role model in their school, another adult they can build a positive relationship with,” she said.