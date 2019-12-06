A new Bell Elementary Club is showing students they aren’t alone, even if it feels like it sometimes.
In September, Bell started a Military Kids’ Club to help students who have military ties related to other students who share common experiences or challenges associated with military life. The club is sponsored by first grade teacher Amanda Porter.
Once a month, about 60 club members grades kindergarten through sixth gather to do military inspired crafts, listen to guest speakers and connect with peers.
Miranda Diaz, a PTO member and one of the club founders, said she, Jen Sylvan and Lisa Hook wanted to start the club because as military spouses, they understand the military lifestyle can be hard on children.
From moving around to missing a family member who is deployed, it can be difficult.
“We wanted to bring a unity to the kids and have them associate with each other,” Diaz said.
Whether it be parents, grandparents, uncles or even family friends, Diaz said any student with military ties is welcome to join the club and become a Star Spangled Bulldog, the official club mascot.
As part of the club, the Star Spangled Bulldogs will make welcome bags for new military students.
“We want to welcome them and have them feel comfortable at Bell,” Diaz said.
They will also take part in a service learning project. On Dec. 14, club members will place wreaths on headstones at Offutt Air Force Base Cemetery for the National Wreaths Across America Day.
Fourth grader Luca Lorenz said he is proud to be in the club. With a dad who is in the Air Force and currently deployed, he said it is good to have the support of others.
“I like to be in this club because it’s nice to see people who are like me and have military parents,” Lorenz said.
Though the club is only a few months old, Lorenz said he has also made friends and is looking forward to future club meetings.
Diaz said starting the club at Bell means a lot to her, especially since it helps students like Lorenz.
“Just provide a comfortable space where we can all connect together and relate to one another is really helpful,” she said.
For more information on the club, contact Sylvan at jensylvan@gmail.com, Hook at lisamhook@hot mail.com or Diaz at teach ermdiaz@gmail.com