Last week, students lined up at a kiosk with bank-deposit slips in hand, ready to take on financial responsibility.
On Jan. 14, Trumble Park students had the opportunity to open a Pinnacle Bank savings account when a bank kiosk, staffed with bank tellers, opened in the school.
Principal Ami Nichols said she was excited to reintroduce the program to Trumble Park after seeing other elementary schools in the district have success through similar bank programs.
“It’s just a really great partnership,” Nichols said.
To open an account, students filled out a bank application with their parents or guardians and returned them to the school.
When their account was officially opened, Pinnacle Bank put $5 in each of them.
The school bank will be open the second and fourth Tuesday of each month so students can deposit money into their accounts.
“It can be as little or as much as they want to bring,” Nichols said. “If they want to bring a dollar, that’s fine, if they want it to be $10, they can do that."
The program ties into the social studies curriculum unit about economics and also honors one of the school’s key principles.
“One of our pillars is to be responsible, so I think this teaches kids to just start saving early,” Nichols said.
Lois Erickson, Cooperation BEST partnership facilitator, said she is grateful for the partnership between the bank and the school.
“It’s a win-win for both,” she said.
On opening day, 10 students opened accounts making it one of the biggest program kickoffs, Erickson said.
Erickson said this is a great way for students to continue to save money even after their elementary school days are behind them.
Now ages 31 and 29, Erickson’s own children who attended Hickory Hill Elementary still have their Pinnacle Bank accounts.
And like her children, Erickson said she is thrilled to help students save money through the bank partnership.
“For me, it’s about making the partnerships real between our businesses and our students to connect them to real life,” she said.
Students can open accounts throughout the year during kiosk days and even at school events such as conferences and back-to-school nights.
“It’s just really exciting for our students,” Nichols said. “It’s a way to stretch them and give them real-life experiences.”
In addition to financial literacy and responsibility, Nichols said she hopes students see the value of education.
“I hope they take away that it’s a real-life experience and that the things they learn in school also have connections to our community,” she said.