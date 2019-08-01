Butterfly benches won’t start showing up around Papillion until April, but the groundwork is being laid for what those benches will look like.
As part of Papillion’s 150th birthday celebration in 2020, benches in the shape of a butterfly will be on display throughout the city. Those benches are available for purchase and Laura Schwartz, executive director for the Papillion Community Foundation, said nine have already been sold. She said the number of benches sold will be capped at 40, a number she said they expect to reach.
While each bench will have the same structure, they will each have a unique design painted on them. About 80 artists will have their ideas on display as bench purchasers and would-be bench purchasers will have the chance to view them at an Aug. 5 showing at the Cobalt Credit Union atrium area.
Schwartz said bench purchasers have the option of having their bench painted by an artist of their choice and some have already selected their own artist. But those in search of an artist can view the numerous mock-up displays that have been created by artists from around the area. Each artist will receive $1,000 for completed work.
“No benches are going to look the same,” Schwartz said. “We’re going to give every artist a chance to have their bench looked at.”
Once an artist is selected and the bench has been delivered to them, that artist will have about six months to complete their design. Benches will be unveiled in April.
Bench sponsorships are available for $3,500. All models for sponsor selection will be authorized by the butterfly bench committee. No sponsor logos of advertisements are allowed on the benches.
For information about sponsoring a bench, contact Schwartz at 402-331-3917.