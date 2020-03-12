A year after quitting her corporate job to become a full-time artist, Christine Steele was chosen to paint four of the Papillion 150 butterfly benches.
“This is my first public art project, so I was just so excited,” Steele said. “I couldn’t believe it.”
Inspired after learning about this project, called “Wings Over Papillion,” Steele created and submitted around seven design renderings.
Four of those were selected to be sponsored, by Anthony and Tara Strawn, residents of Papillion; Rudy and Linda Chloupek; Papillion-La Vista South High School; and the Bellino family, said Laura Schwartz of the Papillion 150 committee.
Steele has since spent months transforming the 8-inch by 8-inch renderings into benches. That metamorphosis takes layers of a black base coat, a sketch of the design outlines and then layers of colored spray paint.
The benches, shaped like butterflies, will be displayed throughout the city in honor of Papillion’s 150th anniversary celebration. Toward the end of this year, once all 30-plus benches are complete, Al Rhea of the Papillion 150 committee said they’ll release a guide showing where they’re located for people to visit.
This project is helping Steele to chase her dream of being a full-time artist. Chosen artists earn $500 at the start of each bench and will make another $500 when it’s finished, Rhea said.
Growing up watching her father work as a sketch artist, Steele said she always had a passion for creating. Coming from a family of creative people, she said her knack for art came naturally.
Her grandfather encouraged her to go to school for art, but Steele told him “there’s no money in art,” and chose to study marketing instead. Years later, it became clear that she loved the creative aspects of marketing but not the corporate side.
Finally deciding to pursue art, Steele saved up money she earned from remodeling houses on the side. She started her own business, Make Art Studios, at the beginning of 2019.
“After doing that for 15 years, I would always circle back around to the part that I liked the most about the job — the art,” Steele said. “Why not do what makes you happy? I should have listened to my grandpa.”
While this is her first public project, over the past year she’s completed private murals, sold crafts at local art shows, taught workshops and more.
“Wings Over Papillion” is just one of the various Papillion 150 projects planned. Also in the works is the installation of a butterfly garden. For a complete list of projects and community events, visit papillion150.com.