The loss of a loved one is a bitter shock, and Anderson Grove Elementary students are doing what they can to help their peers through trying times.
Last month, Anderson Grove’s student council donated items to Grief’s Journey, a nonprofit that offers free counseling to grieving children and adults, but they didn’t want to stop there.
Student council members wanted to continue helping, but this time, within the halls of the school.
At its Dec. 4 meeting, the student council made memory boxes for peers who experience loss.
A memory box is a box equipped with items intended to help people honor someone they lost.
Each box, wrapped carefully by student council members, was equipped with markers, gel pens, stationary, a journal and a copy of the book “The Memory Box: A Book about Grief” by Joanna Rowland.
“I thought that could be a way we could extend it to Anderson Grove students,” said Traci Driscoll, a third grade teacher and student council sponsor.
The idea of the box, Driscoll said, is to provide support to students who lose a loved one.
Driscoll said memory box recipients are encouraged to write letters to their deceased loved one and fill the box with personal items that helps them to remember the good times.
“Some people are scared they are going to forget their loved one and I hope this gives them comfort,” Driscoll said.
After making the boxes, the student council gave them to the school counselor Kristina Basel, who will then give them to students as needed.
If and when the boxes are gone, Driscoll said student council will make more.
Student council fifth grader Olivia Barry-Capece said she enjoyed putting together the memory boxes.
“It makes me feel good because I know that people at our school are going through rough times and now we are giving back to people who need support,” she said.
Driscoll said she is proud to watch students care so much for their peers.
“They are really thoughtful and mature and it’s cool to see how they can understand and appreciate how bringing good to other people is what life’s all about,” she said.