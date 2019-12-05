Students at Anderson Grove Elementary celebrate the season of giving by helping those in need.
On Nov. 26, student council members filed into Grief’s Journey, a local nonprofit, carrying stacks of goods to donate.
Last month, the student council hosted a week-long school wide donation drive for Grief’s Journey, a place where grieving children, teens and adults go to find comfort after experiencing a loss.
The facility, located at 7811 Farnam Drive in Omaha, offers free support groups and counseling to the grieving.
Fifth-grader Noah Payne, who played a key role in the drive by communicating with the nonprofit, said the group chose Grief’s Journey because it felt right.
“We knew that is was good to help kids and adults that have losses in their life,” Payne said.
Fifth-grade teacher and student council sponsor Matthew Meyer said he, as well as the students, wanted their donation to be intentional.
“One of our purposes was not getting random items and taking it to a place, but really finding out what they needed,” Meyer said.
To ensure the organization would receive things they needed, Payne called the facility to get a list of items then assigned each grade level something to bring.
Kindergartners donated washable markers, first grade had dry erase markers, second grade was assigned facial tissues, third grade got paper towels, fourth grade was in charge of paper plates, fifth grade collected toilet paper and sixth grade donated magic erasers.
Each grade level competed against the other class to see which could collect more of the same item. The winning classes will receive a popcorn party.
While there is not a total number of collected items, Meyer said he was shocked at how many items were collected as he saw students carry them into Grief’s Journey.
“We are thrilled with how much we have,” he said.
Grief’s Journey’s Development Director Kelly Morris said the organization greatly appreciates the kindness displayed by elementary students.
“As an organization that relies on the kindness of others, this is money we don’t have to spend so we can really funnel it into serving those who are grieving in our community,” she said.
Morris said the nonprofit, which serves about 100 people a week with support groups, will utilize each item.
In fact, she said, it will take the facility about a year to use all the toilet paper brought in by the students.
Payne said his favorite part of the experience was actually taking the items to Grief’s Journey.
“You get to know that all this is going to use,” he said.
And as an educator, Meyer said he is happy to see students take control of such a meaningful cause.
“It’s truly inspiring that the kids, the leaders in our school, are the ones who did this from day one,” Meyer said. “I’m really proud of the kids.”