American Legion Post 32 will celebrate its 101st birthday with cake and commemorative coins.
The public is invited to attend a free event that will be held March 15 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the legion, 230 W Lincoln St. The ceremonial cake cutting will take place at 5 p.m.
Drinks and finger foods will be served and alcoholic beverages available at the bar for purchase.
The post partnered with organizers of Papillion 150 to design a commemorative coin celebrating the legion’s and Papillion’s birthday. One side has a symbol for Post 32, and the other side is the Papillion 150 logo.
The coins will go on sale for the first time at the event for $10 each.
Ted Stapleton, Post 32’s second vice commander, said he hopes the event will familiarize people with the legion and showcase all it has to offer.
“We’re going to try to get across to the public what we do for the community,” Stapleton said. “We do so many wonderful things for the community, and I’m not sure that the community is actually aware of what we do.”
Stapleton said the legion’s main goal is serving veterans, their families and the community.
The Post 32 “family,” Stapleton said, consists of the American Legion, sons of the American Legion, the auxiliary and the American Legion Riders. The legion has more than 700 members, he said.
Post 32 supports local baseball teams, ROTC scholarships, scout troops, the Police and Fire Person of the Year and more. It also hosts blood and food drives.
The community has also given back to the legion, Stapleton said, by donors allowing it to recently update its interior design and outdoor sign, as well as adding a beer garden.
“The changes that have happened here in the past 10 months are exciting,” Stapleton said. “We just want the community to know how their American Legion Post 32 fits in with the community, how we support them and they support us.”
Stapleton said while members need a military tie, the legion holds many events open to the public, such as monthly karaoke and bingo and Oktoberfest.
It also has a restaurant inside called Moran’s Grill. New dining hours are from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 9 p.m.